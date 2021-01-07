Watch: Arabs attack Jews near Kochav Hashachar

A group of Arab demonstrators supported by the Palestinian Authority on Thursday morning invaded land near Kochav Hashachar in Binyamin with the aim of taking over the territory and creating provocation.

Jewish Israelis who were there were violently attacked and a fight broke out as the Arabs threw stones at the Jews.

An Arab tractor driver even hit one of the Jews and injured him. The perpetrator fled the scene and a military force is pursuing him.

Three Jews were lightly injured in the incident and MDA medics treated them and evacuated them to Hadassah Hospital on Mount Scopus.