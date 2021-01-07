Florida Republican to put Israeli flag next to Tlaib's office

Florida Republican Kat Cammack, who was recently elected to represent Congressional District 3, announced she plans to put the Israeli flag outside of her office which is next door to that of Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI).

“She (Tlaib) has some very strong opinions about Israel, and I have some very strong opinions about Israel, so I have made a pledge that I’m going to be planting the flag of Israel outside my door right next to the American flag,” Cammack said, according to WCJB TV.

“I think it’ll be very helpful as she walks past it every day,” she added.

Cammack said the student group Gators for Israel has prepared a package to be sent to Washington that includes the flag for display.

Tlaib, who is of Palestinian Arab descent, is notorious for her anti-Israel statements which have several times caused uproars.

She claimed in an interview in 2019 that Palestinian Arabs living in the British Mandate prior to the establishment of the State of Israel “provided” a safe haven to Jews after the Holocaust.

In addition, when asked in a past television interview whether she would vote against military aid to Israel when she goes to Congress, Tlaib replied, “Absolutely.”

Last year, Tlaib tweeted an acknowledgement of Nakba Day, a day commemorated by Palestinian Arabs to mark what they call the “catastrophe” of the establishment of the State of Israel.

More recently, she came under fire for a series of tweets criticized as being anti-Semitic.

When commenting on the nomination of Tony Blinken as Secretary of State, Tlaib wrote, “So long as he doesn't suppress my First Amendment right to speak out against Netanyahu's racist and inhumane policies. The Palestinian people deserve equality and justice.”

A day later she tweeted, “Sec. Pompeo has moved to suppress BDS, a peaceful protest movement protected by the 1st Amendment. I hope that Mr. Blinken and President-Elect Biden’s Administration will change course from Trump’s State Department & not target or suppress support of Palestinian human rights.”

Last summer, Israel announced it would bar entry to Tlaib and fellow Muslim congresswoman Ilhan Omar over their support for BDS.