Police block entrance to settlement of Shiloh

The police blocked the exit from the community of Shiloh in Binyamin Wednesday night, following a protest demonstration at the locality junction against the conduct of the police in the case of the death of Ahuvya Sandak.

However, the Shiloh Junction is open to vehicular traffic.

Residents called the police conduct a "price tag towards residents" following protests.

Attorney Nati Rom, a resident of Gush Shiloh, criticized the police and said: "A police price tag attack. The Israeli police are blocking the exit from the settlement of Shiloh to the residents in retaliation for the demonstrations in recent days."