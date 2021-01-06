Netanyahu: 'Moved' by meeting with 7-year-old at vaccination center

Prime Minister Netanyahu on Wednesday evening visited the vaccination facility in Jerusalem.

During the visit, the prime minister met a 7-year-old girl who came to get vaccinated, as she is in a high-risk category due to a rare syndrome with which she has been diagnosed.

Netanyahu spoke with the girl, and afterwards wrote, "I was moved to meet Hila Schwartz at the vaccination facility in Jerusalem. Hila, 7, is a real sweetheart who has been diagnosed with a rare syndrome. Despite all the hardship, she is fighting for life with happiness and great love."

"I had the privilege of meeting her today. Be healthy, Hila!"