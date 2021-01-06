Iran parliament debates bill calling to destroy Israel by 2041

Iranian parliament members submitted a bill last week which would obligate the government of the Islamic Republic to destroy the State of Israel in the next 20 years, the Iranian news agency ISNA reported.

The bill, dubbed “Iran reciprocates,” features 16 points detailing how Iran should retaliate for the assassination of Quds Force commander General Qassem Soleimani a year ago.

One of the provisions would obligate the government to to take steps to bring about “elimination of Israel by March 2041.”

The only specific steps the bill calls for with regards to Israel are efforts to break the partial Israeli blockade of the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip "by sending basic goods from official naval bases to Gaza in exchange for money or free of charge" and efforts to promote the "right of return" by which descendants of Palestinian Arab refugees would destroy Israel demographically.

The timetable set out by the bill largely coincides with Iranian predictions for when the destruction of Israel would take place. In 2015, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei predicted that there would be "nothing" left of Israel by 2040. Two years later, anti-Israel protesters in Tehran unveiled a "digital clock" counting down to Israel's destruction in 2040.

Other provisions in the bill call on the regime to send aid to the Houthi rebels in Yemen, to expel all American forces from the Middle East, and not to negotiate with the US on any issue besides the nuclear issue until the US apologizes for the killing of Soleimani.