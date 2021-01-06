Regulators recommend approval for Moderna vaccine in the EU

The European Medicines Agency has recommend granting conditional marketing authorization in the European Union for the coronavirus vaccine manufactured by Moderna, the EMA announced Wednesday afternoon.

“EMA’s human medicines committee (CHMP) has thoroughly assessed the data on the quality, safety and efficacy of the vaccine and recommended by consensus a formal conditional marketing authorization be granted by the European Commission,” the EMA said in a statement.

“This will assure EU citizens that the vaccine meets EU standards and puts in place the safeguards, controls and obligations to underpin EU-wide vaccination campaigns.”

Emer Cooke, executive director of the EMA said that the Moderna vaccine would provide the European Union “with another tool to overcome the current emergency.”

“It is a testament to the efforts and commitment of all involved that we have this second positive vaccine recommendation just short of a year since the pandemic was declared by WHO.”

“As for all medicines, we will closely monitor data on the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine to ensure ongoing protection of the EU public. Our work will always be guided by the scientific evidence and our commitment to safeguard the health of EU citizens.”

The decision comes after a clinical trial of roughly 30,000 participants was completed, showing the vaccine to be effective at preventing adults from getting symptoms of the COVID-19 virus.