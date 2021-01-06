Will the Biden administration confront the Chinese? If not, why not?

Director of National Intelligence, John Ratcliffe, warned that China has targeted members of Congress and poses, "the greatest threat to democracy and freedom, since WWII."
Joe Biden confront China and be prepared to go toe-to-toe with that totalitarian nation?"
Not to be outdone, the evidence of key members of the Democrat Party who have employed agents of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) continues to grow. Senator Dianne Feinstein, had employed a Chinese spy as her chauffeur and all-around gopher and her official liaison to the California Chinese community for 20 years. According to the FBI, the staffer was part of an effort to spy and pass on political intelligence to the Chinese government. No one is talking about any investigation to discover the extent of this two decades of Chinese spying. Why is that?
All of the above intelligence gathering infiltration into our elected leadership should make us wary of the vulnerability of anyone having dealings with the Chinese, governmental or business-wise. Has our intelligence community gathered any questionable relationships between Chinese female agents and the Biden men? There's no doubt that Hunter, a heavy drinker and drug user is an easy mark. And his Dad is well known for his overt, hands-on behavior with the opposite sex. Has he had his dalliances with foreigners of the Asian persuasion during his trips as VP? Are there any extortion ready pictures of them hidden away in Beijing?
These are serious questions whose answers we are entitled to. In summary, we ask: "Is Joe Biden ready to confront China?" If not, why not?
Don't count on the media to do its job. Let's continue to push this envelope. We need answers.
Alan Bergstein, lecturer and columnist, is an editorial writer for The NY Jewish Voice and a retired NYC school principal A father of four, he is a Korean War veteran and Jewish activist who is President of the Judeo/Christian Republican Club of Palm Beach County, Florida.