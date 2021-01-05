Poll: Sa'ar, Bennett strengthen at Netanyahu's expense

A new poll conducted by the Magdam Institute for Channel 12 News showed that if elections were held today, the Likud party would remain the largest faction in the Knesset, but it would fall to 27 seats.

The New Hope party, led by Gideon Sa'ar, would finish second with 18 seats, while the Yamina party under Naftali Bennett would finish third with 14 seats.

Yesh Atid-Telem would receive 13 seats, the Joint Arab List would fall to 10 seats, and the haredi parties Shas and United Torah Judaism would receive eight seats apiece.

The 'Israelis' party of Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai and former Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn would receive six seats, as would Yisrael Beyteinu. Blue and White and Meretz would receive five seats each.

The Labor, Jewish Home, Tnufa, and Gesher parties would not receive enough votes to pass the electoral threshold.

The Netanyahu-haredi bloc would receive only 43 seats, not enough to form a coalition even if Yamina were to join them. The anti-haredi bloc could form a coalition only if Yamina were to join them.