Who is to blame for the severe rise in morbidity and mortality?

Minister Edelstein today blames the whole world for the serious rise in morbidity and mortality:

The public is to blame - it dares to roam free and try to survive and make a living somehow, despite the brave attempt by State leadership to totally collapse and bring it down to the last crust of bread.

The teachers are to blame - who dare to try to educate the children and youth.

The children are to blame - who have no risk of significant illness - and yet dare to show their face outside their room and home.

The haredim are to blame - who dare to dedicate their lives to their yeshivas and their houses of study - despite the almost-successful attempt by Health Ministry leadership to collapse and completely destroy them.

And so on and so forth.

The only ones who not accused by Minister Edelstein are the real culprits:

Prime Minister Netanyahu and Minister Edelstein himself - who have refused and still refuse to properly protect the at-risk population - those in whom the serious illness and mortality are now taking place - which is all on their conscience.

They insist with an inconceivable fixation on clinging to the method of lockdowns, which have repeatedly failed.

Instead of drawing lessons and focusing on protecting the at-risk population, they are tightening the destructive lockdowns -

To crush those remnants of what the previous lockdowns didn't destroy.

We all hope the vaccines do cure the current crisis, but with the expected emergence of a resistant mutation, Netanyahu and Edelstein will go back to lead the same insane and cruel policy of hopeless lockdowns and restrictions to shatter us all, our life, our joy in life, and all hope.

Dr. Shmuel Rochberger is an internal medicine and gastroenterology specialist and graduate of the Hesder Yeshiva in Shaalvim.