Pence's appointment with destiny

Republicans are angry. They know the election was stolen. They want retribution. They want consequences for Democrats' endless crimes. They want payback for the mountain of dung Democrats have flung on President Trump and the United States' Constitution.

Rank-and-file Republicans want no more "Mr. Nice Guy." No more "going along to get along." No more too cultivated, too genteel, too reserved, too polite to protest. They want reversal, re-election, and revenge.

Buyer's remorse abounds.

After all the high drama and hysterics surrounding Trump's Supreme Court picks, they have failed. They have failed the warriors who fought for their ascendancy to the court, and they have failed to uphold the tenets of the Constitution, consequently allowing rampant illegalities and election fraud.

The usual suspects are at it again. Toomey, who isn't running for the Senate for another term, is tsk-tsking; knife-in-the-back Romney bellows; Murkowski bows out; McConnell congratulates Biden; McCain's wealthy widow who benefited from the fame and fortune Republicans bestowed on her late husband has ungratefully changed political parties, and McCarthy and Scalise have said nothing.

Obviously, things are afoot. The Democrats are unusually silent as they plot their dastardly deeds. The indestructible tone-deaf Speaker Pelosi has already signaled she will emasculate the House Republican minority's powers. The minority of which she speaks has grown under her leadership and is barely a minority. But that's only a detail.

President Trump abruptly cut short his Palm Beach vacation, skedaddling back to the White House, thereby missing his annual big ticket New Year's Eve party. Concomitantly, Pence canceled his January 6 scheduled trip to Israel.

On that day, Wednesday January 6, the world's focus will be on Congress, then possibly on Vice President Pence. If called, will he, or won't he?

The various angles have been discussed. President Jefferson's precedent, the 12th Amendment, alternate electors, plenary session, and/or a ten-day audit of the contested states' votes, as urged by Senator Ted Cruz. The congressional Republican ranks, agreeing to contest the rigged election, are growing rapidly.

Vice President Pence is a conservative's conservative, sort of. He will not have lunch alone with a woman not his wife (smart). He is religious, well spoken, and endlessly well mannered and seemingly decent. But he is also a seasoned, experienced politician and faithful sidekick whose boss is a behavioral and verbal extreme opposite. Pence has steadfastly maintained that Trump has the inalienable right to investigate election fraud. Pence has yet to maintain what he has the right to do or is willing to do.

What Pence decides to do, or not do, will outline America's next four years and potentially her long-term future.

Not only this presidency may be in his hands.

Violence aside, if Pence is the ultimate decider, his political future is also on the line. Ted Cruz has previously run for president. He is bold, brilliant, and outspoken. And he has helped define this judicial fight, as well as lent credibility to the upcoming battle of electors. Surely, Pence feels not only the momentous pressure of battle, but also the pressure of political competition.

Should Pence, if needed, cave, his presidential political future is over. If he wages war, even if defeated, the 2024 candidacy is probably his.

