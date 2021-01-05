Netanyahu, Gantz reach agreement on 10-day full lockdown

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz have agreed to implement a stricter lockdown to last 10 days ahead of the government meeting on tightening restrictions Tuesday afternoon.

The Health Ministry has sought a tighter lockdown after the limited lockdown which was implemented a week and a half ago failed to lower coronavirus morbidity rates.

The new restrictions will include the full closure of the education system and will go into effect starting this Friday.

The Blue and White chairman agreed to the lockdown after receiving assurances that the right to demonstrate and the continuation of hearings in the judicial system will be ensured during the lockdown.

The Health Ministry's proposal, which will be presented to the government for approval, will include operating public transportation at no more than up to 50% capacity and tightening the restriction on gatherings: five people in a closed place instead of 10, and reducing gatherings in open areas from 20 people to 10.

During the lockdown, trade will be closed and exit from the house will only be allowed to essential workplaces. Individual sports activities will be allowed. Ministers will examine the possibility of closing the retail chains every evening at 7 PM in order to reduce the number of citizens leaving the house.

Education Minister Yoav Galant will agree to close the education system and seek to exclude special education. Galant will demand that all grade school and kindergarten teachers be vaccinated as soon as possible. ''Teachers and kindergarten teachers are in charge of what is most precious to us - our children. I demand to vaccinate them immediately. I am convinced that the government will approve my recommendation," he said.