Terrorist eliminated during ax attack south of Jerusalem

Arab terrorist shot and killed while attacking Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers with an ax at Gush Etzion Junction south of Jerusalem.

Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Soldiers at Gush Etzion Junction (archive
IDF spokesperson

An Arab terrorist attacked Israeli civilians and a group of Israeli soldiers with an ax Tuesday afternoon, at the Gush Etzion Junction south of Jerusalem.

Israeli security forces present at the scene of the attack quickly responded by opening fire, fatally wounding the terrorist.

The terrorist, a man in his 30s, was shot and killed before he was able to reach his intended victims, and no casualties aside from the terrorist were reported.

"A report has been received of an attempted terrorist stabbing attack near the Gush Etzion Junction in the 'Etzion' regional district," an IDF spokesperson said Tuesday. "The suspect was neutralized. The details are under examination."



