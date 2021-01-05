Government to decide today whether to impose tighter lockdown

The Israeli government is scheduled to meet Tuesday at 12:00 p.m. to discuss the recent rise in the coronavirus infection rate, and to deliberate on plans for imposing a more comprehensive lockdown.

Sources close to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu say he backs imposing a total, comprehensive lockdown for 10 days.

Netanyahu is also said to be considering adopting the Health Ministry’s proposal, under which in-person studies would be suspended for grades five through ten, while the rest of the educational system to remain open.

Blue and White, however, has not supported imposing a more comprehensive lockdown at this time, and has instead called to wait and see how the current partial lockdown impacts the infection rate.

On Tuesday, the Health Ministry released data showing that more than 8,300 new infections of the coronavirus were diagnosed Monday, with 7.6% of all tests coming back positive, a sharp increase over the past several days.