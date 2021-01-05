Moderna to deliver vaccine to Israel this month

US drugmaker Moderna said on Monday it would deliver 6 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to Israel later this month.

“Ministry of Health of Israel has secured 6 million doses and first deliveries (are) expected to begin in January,” Moderna said in a statement quoted by Reuters.

Moderna has already received authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine in the United States and Canada. Additional authorizations are currently under review in the European Union, Singapore, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Israel launched its vaccination campaign in mid-December, using the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

As of Monday morning, a total of 1,224,000 Israelis had received the first dose of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine.

That amounts to 12,59% of Israel’s total population, giving Israel the highest vaccination rate in the world so far.