Watch: US House invocation ends with "Amen and Awomen"

U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, D-Mo. ended his invocation at the opening of the 117th Congress in bizarre fashion Sunday when he changed the ending to say 'amen and awomen,' suggesting that the traditional word used at the end of prayers is sexist.

“May the lord lift up the light of his countenance upon us and give us peace,” Cleaver said during his two-minute invocation, “Peace in our families, peace across this land, and dare I ask o Lord, peace even in this chamber.”

“We ask it in the name of the monotheistic God, Brahma, and ‘god’ known by many names by many different faiths. Amen and awoman,” he concluded.

However, as critics pointed out, the word 'amen' comes from Hebrew, from which it was brought to Greek and Latin, before entering the English lexicon, and roughly translates to "so be it."

Pennsylvania Republican representative Guy Reschenthaler tweeted in response to the invocation that "unfortunately, facts are irrelevant to progressives. Unbelievable."

Cleaver, an ordained United Methodist pastor, was selected to lead the opening prayer of the new session of Congress.