PM to convene govt. to tighten lockdown

Prime Minister Binjyamin Netanyahu announced at the cabinet meeting evening that he intends to convene the government in the next 48 hours to make a decision on tightening the lockdown.

"The vaccines we brought to Israel have placed Israel in first place in the world," Netanyahu told the government ministers.

Coronavirus Czar Prof. Nachman Ash explained to the Cabinet why believed schools must be closed. "Closing the schools will cut off the chains of infection. The education system accelerates the infection and so the epidemic spreads. It is difficult to quantify this as a percentage of the disease, but there is data on the infection, which show the children bring home the virus and infect the parents."

In an interview with 103FM Radio, Prof. Ash said that "children with any symptoms should not be sent to the education system, even if they have colds and even if they have not undergone a coronavirus test, they must stay at home. I thought it was obvious, it should probably be explained to the public."

"By the end of the week we will finish the first cycle of vaccinations, and we will start vaccinating the person who received the first vaccine, the second vaccine ... Regarding the next cycle of vaccinations - we will have to wait until the next shipment of vaccines arrives from abroad," said the Coronavirus Czar.