17-year-old in critical condition after COVID-19 damages heart

A 17-year-old boy is in critical condition art Rambam Medical Center in Haifa after being diagnosed with the coronavirus, the hospital announced Monday. The virus appears to have caused damage to the teen's heart, the hospital stated.

The boy is currently connected to a heart-lung device. He is not known to have suffered from any background illnesses or preexisting conditions.

Dr. Yosef Ben-Ari, director of the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Rambam Medical Center, said that the patient's abnormal age indicates the intensity of the current morbidity wave of the virus.

He said the burden on the medical staff was very great and that had been forced to cancel operations, "We need to take down normal operations."