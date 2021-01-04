What will Pence do on January 6th?

To thwart massive/orchestrated electoral fraud, President Trump can follow multiple pathways to achieve re-election; herein is a reasonable scenario that Vice-President Pence can implement while serving as the presiding officer when Congress meets on January 6th.

All other approaches to remediating the election have been exhausted, as leakage of the plans of modern-day Jacobin-Democrats is increasingly unnerving; thus, Trump loyalists have noted two indicia of hope triggered by travel of the President [who returned early instead of hanging around Florida for his annual New Year’s Eve party] and the Veep [whose January visit to Eretz Yisrael has been scrubbed].

Starting immediately after the election, prior analyses projected that Trump’s campaign would follow a Study Guide that was Handicapped, triggering him to orient litigation toward the Supreme Court (in essays published in Israel); merely accepting cases that have arisen in Pennsylvania would be seismic because Originalists would find a vehicle to honor myriad voting irregularities.

These op-eds posited that Trump laser-focused his litigation strategy on the Supreme Court, but no one predicted its resolute inaction—despite its “conservative” majority—both when rejecting two docketed cases (Pennsylvania and Texas) and when ignoring a backlog of time-sensitive Writs of Certiorari (from Republicans and from private litigants such as Sidney Powell).

Because GOP-controlled legislatures are also AWOL, the battle must be fought when Pence opens “all” the Certificates as per the 12th Amendment, after which votes “shall” be counted; remarkably, it is not stated that “all” are to be tabulated and, further, the word “shall” is fungible, acknowledging erosion of the 2nd Amendment’s admonition that the right to keep and to bear arms “shall” not be infringed.

Notably, when the Congressional Research Service updated its exhaustive “Contingent Election of the President and Vice President by Congress: Perspectives and Contemporary Analysis” on October 6, 2020, it omitted reference to The 1887 Electoral Count Act, probably because this heretofore unchallenged statute purports to amend a Constitutional Amendment improperly in contravention to how the 12th Amendment was amended properly by adoption of another (20th) Amendment.

This “distinction makes a difference” because this “morass of ambiguity” contradicts the black-letter Constitutional mandate that, were no candidate to meet the 270 threshold, the “House of Representatives shall choose immediately, by ballot, the President”; explicitly, “immediacy” precludes remand for each chamber to debate challenges.

Furthermore, the Constitution (Article IV, §4) mandates the federal government “guarantee to every State … a Republican Form of government and shall protect each of them against Invasion; and on Application …of the Executive … against domestic Violence.”

Each phrase therein impacts what Pence is required to accomplish: [1]—Maintaining a representative democracy necessitates disallowing fraudulent ballots; [2]—Protecting from invasion entails blocking overseas interface c/o Dominion software; and [3]—Ensuring domestic tranquility mandates overcoming intimidation by Antifa/BLM rioters.

Pence should disallow Electors from the six contested states (Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin) because unrefuted evidence demonstrates inability to confirm their elections comported with constitutional statutes passed by their state legislatures (corrupting sufficient ballots to exceed “victory” margins); in lieu of cataloguing gross discrepancies, he need only cite the six key dimensions of election irregularities compiled in the Navarro Report (The Immaculate Deception) amplified by a video compilation.

Furthermore, Sidney Powell postulates how Trump could win by invoking his Executive Order on Foreign Election Interference; presaging this is how DNI Ratcliffe—with whom Trump met during the Army-Navy football game—connected China, the pandemic, and possible foreign election interference.

Of particular concern to Radcliffe (orally and in-writing) are the “usual cyber-suspects” (China, Russia and Iran); his delayed report will explore how the Chinese Communist Party database leak revealed operatives embedded in Western companies and governments.

After neither candidate exceeds 270 votes (recalling the Hayes precedent), Democrats couldn’t boycott the “immediate” state-delegation vote, for “a quorum for this purpose shall consist of a member or members from two-thirds of the states, and a majority of all the states shall be necessary to a choice”; Republicans have been elected in most states and control most delegations (although Pennsylvania could tally with Democrats were Rep. Fitzpatrick to flip).

Finally, the 12th Amendment is silent on what Congress should do to resolve disputes and there is no mechanism by which a challenge to the ruling of the chair can be mounted during a joint session of Congress; thus, Pence’s decision would be final in the absence of the ability to introduce a debatable appeal motion, just as Jefferson’s choice to count Georgia’s defective ballots led to his election.

Pundits, scholars, media and commentators have overlooked this screenplay, and the fate of litigation is instructive of how the judiciary hides in the shadows; this phenomenon was again dramatized when a judge dismissed Rep. Gohmert’s effort to empower Pence (because he wasn’t the true defendant) without dealing with the gravamen of the filing.

Thus, Trump cannot bank on the Courts suddenly acting, for they claim either that suits were filed prematurely (before damages could be alleged, “standing”) or belatedly (after a putative deadline had passed, “laches”); the recognized futility of petitioning the Supreme Court probably explains why Rudy Giuliani didn't file another "USA vs. Four Individual States" suit [post-Texas], for the above chronology would fulfill his promise of a major post-Christmas gambit.

The irony here is that Pence/Trump can emerge victorious—congruent with 2500-year-old advice in The Art of War [“I-20. Hold out baits to entice the enemy. Feign disorder, and crush him.”]—without presenting evidence of fraud; such details will emerge when the new Attorney General pursues scorched-earth prosecution of the culprits (e.g., two videos showed Georgia election workers repeatedly scanned ballots, as officials are presently ignoring the classic legal concept that ballot shredding yields presumption of guilt due to tampering).

Pence won’t be a “potted plant” lacking discretion, reminiscent of how Judge Sullivan wanted to retain jurisdiction over the General Flynn case so that he could investigate misconduct by the Justice Department (just as he had accomplished after Sen. Ted Stevens had been wrongly sued); Trump’s pardon was certainly justified, but Sullivan could have leveraged Durham “from the inside” to force him to indict perpetrators of the ObamaGate coup.

One may argue, again recalling the The Art of War [“I-18. All warfare is based on deception”], that current focus on Pence “welcoming” Elector challenges obfuscates the battleplan but, regardless, Trump is uniquely prepared to effect this intervention [“II-7. It is only one who is thoroughly acquainted with the evils of war that can thoroughly understand the profitable way of carrying it on.”].

Lamentations aside, Pence is allied with G-d; the ultimate electoral query is probing how Trump/Pence had long coattails for down-ballot candidates, despite not sporting a political coat.

‏r

Sun Tzu | The Art of War

'March for Trump', 'Million MAGA March', 'Jericho March' and more in Washington, DC (Dec. 12) | NTD