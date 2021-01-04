MK Naftali Bennett: Close grades 5-10

Yamina Chairman and candidate for prime minister MK Naftali Bennett today visited Netanya to get a closer look at the state of the education system in the city.

"After visiting a number of schools this morning and meeting with epidemiologists, my conclusion is unequivocal: in order to overcome COVID-19 as quickly as possible, there's no choice but to close fifth - tenth grades for a short and intense period," Bennett said.

He added, "The Netanyahu-Gantz government has failed. I, as a member of the opposition, am saying something unpopular out of national responsibility, because it is the right thing to do.

"I call on the government to decide on this and take immediate action, so that we can get out of the coronavirus crisis as soon as possible and return to normal," Bennett concluded.