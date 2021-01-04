The EU makes double standards a policy when it comes to boycotts

On December 31, 2020 Jonah Gottshalk wrote in the Federalist about the “Tibet Policy and Support Act”, widely ignored by the mainstream media.

"President Trump has signed into law a series of measures creating sanctions for Chinese Communist Party officials assaulting religious rights in Tibet, as well as blocking all new Chinese consulates in the United States until the ancient state is allowed an American consulate.

"The bill, which was first spearheaded by Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., was officially signed into law by Trump on Sunday. Entitled the “Tibet Policy and Support Act,” the forceful policy is already winning praise from the democratically elected Tibetan government-in-exile — and enraging Communist China."

It seems Biden is already planning to reject “Tibet Policy and Support Act”. On December 31, 2020 the Epoch Times reported "Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will issue an executive order on the day he takes office, if he wins the presidency, that would halt regulations President Donald Trump issued in the final weeks of his first term."

The EU is also abandoning Trump and drifting towards China as a new world leader. On January 1, 2021 Mary Clark wrote in the Epoch Times "The White House Deputy National Security Advisor has reportedly slammed a major business investment deal that was made “in principle” between the EU and China on Wednesday.

"On Thursday, Matthew Pottinger said that the deal, made despite China’s “grotesque human rights abuses,” has shocked American politicians on both sides of the aisle at a time when a new U.S. presidential administration is imminent, according to the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC), an international group of lawmakers focused on combating threats posed by the Chinese regime...

"The CAI pact was seven years in the making and was concluded “in principle” at a video conference attended by Chinese leader Xi Jinping, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and European Council President Charles Michel, along with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron..."

The EU signed this investment deal with China despite the Chinese occupation of Tibet.

In his 5 point peace plan the Dalai Lama called to stop Chinese colonization of Tibet "When the newly formed People's Republic of China invaded Tibet in 1949/50, it created a new source of conflict.

"This was highlighted when, following the Tibetan national uprising against the Chinese and my flight to India in 1959, tensions between China and India escalated into the border war in 1962.

"Today large numbers of troops are again massed on both sides of the Himalayan border and tension is once more dangerously high.

"The real issue, of course, is not the Indo-Tibetan border demarcation.

"It is China's illegal occupation of Tibet, which has given it direct access to the Indian sub-continent.



There can be no doubt that when Peking's communist armies entered Tibet, Tibet was in all respects an independent state...

"The Chinese authorities have attempted to confuse the issue by claiming that Tibet has always been a part of China.

"This is untrue. Tibet was a fully independent state when the People's Liberation Army invaded the country in 1949/50.

"Since Tibetan emperors unified Tibet, over a thousand years ago, our country was able to maintain its independence until the middle of this century.

"At times Tibet extended its influence over neighbouring countries and peoples and, in other periods, came itself under the influence of powerful foreign rulers - the Mongol Khans, the Gorkhas of Nepal, the Manchu Emperors and the British in India.

"It is, of course, not uncommon for states to be subjected to foreign influence or interference.

"Although so-called satellite relationships are perhaps the clearest examples of this, most major powers exert influence over less powerful allies or neighbours.

"As the most authoritative legal studies have shown, in Tibet's case, the country's occasional subjection to foreign influence never entailed a loss of independence.

" And there can be no doubt that when Peking's communist armies entered Tibet, Tibet was in all respects an independent state...

"Human rights violations in Tibet are among the most serious in the world.

"Discrimination is practiced in Tibet under a policy of 'apartheid' which the Chinese call 'segregation and assimilation'.

"Tibetans are, at best, second class citizens in their own country.

"Deprived of all basic democratic rights and freedoms, they exist under a colonial administration in which all real power is wielded by Chinese officials of the Communist Party and the army.

"Although the Chinese government allows Tibetans to rebuild some Buddhist monasteries and to worship in them, it still forbids serious study and teaching of religion.

"Only a small number of people, approved by the Communist Party, are permitted to join the monasteries.

"While Tibetans in exile exercise their democratic rights under a constitution promulgated by me in 1963, thousands of our countrymen suffer in prisons and labour camps in Tibet for their religious or political convictions...

"The massive transfer of Chinese civilians into Tibet in violation of the Fourth Geneva Convention (1949), threatens the very existence of the Tibetans as a distinct people.

"In the eastern parts of our country, the Chinese now greatly outnumber Tibetans.



The Chinese population transfer policy is not new. It has been systematically applied to other areas before.

"In the Amdo province, for example, where I was born, there are, according to the Chinese statistics, 2.5 million Chinese and only 750,000 Tibetans. Even in the so-called Tibet Autonomous Region (i.e., central and western Tibet), Chinese government sources now confirm that Chinese outnumber Tibetans.

"The Chinese population transfer policy is not new. It has been systematically applied to other areas before.

"Earlier in this century, the Manchus were a distinct race with their own culture and traditions.

"Today only two to three million Manchurians are left in Manchuria, where 75 million Chinese have settled.

"In Eastern Turkestan, which the Chinese now call Sinkiang, the Chinese population has grown from 200,000 in 1949 to 7 million, more than half of the total population of 13 million. In the wake of the Chinese colonization of Inner Mongolia, Chinese number 8.5 million, Mongols 2.5 million.

"Today, in the whole of Tibet 7.5 million Chinese settlers have already been sent, outnumbering the Tibetan population of 6 million.

"In central and western Tibet, now referred to by the Chinese as the "Tibet Autonomous Region", Chinese sources admit the 1.9 million Tibetans already constitute a minority of the region's population.

"These numbers do not take the estimated 300,000-500,000 troops in Tibet into account - 250,000 of them in so-called Tibet Autonomous Region.

"For the Tibetans to survive as a people, it is imperative that the population transfer is stopped and Chinese settlers return to China.

"Otherwise, Tibetans will soon be no more than a tourist attraction and relic of a noble past. "

What more proof of antisemitism do we need? The EU claims to care about human rights violations when calling for boycotts against Israel but ignores human rights in Tibet when signing investment deals with China.

Ezequiel Doiny is author of "Obama's assault on Jerusalem's Western Wall"