Palestinian Authority alleges 'repeated harassment by settlers on the Temple Mount'

The Palestinian Authority's Ministry of Waqf and Religious Affairs reported more than 24 cases of alleged "desecration of the al-Aqsa Mosque by Occupation forces and settlers" during the month of December, 2020.

A report by the Ministry also claims that over the previous month, Israeli security forces prevented the call for prayer from being sounded in the Ibrahimi Mosque (Tomb of the Patriarchs in Hebron) from being heard 46 times.

The statement accuses Israel of enforcing a policy of comprehensive punishment against Muslim worshippers at the al-Aqsa Mosque, preventing thousands from conducting their religious worship while allowing "settlers" to "desecrate the holy place."

According to the authors of the report, Israel's policy of ensuring Jewish presence in the Temple Mount plaza through the allocation of space for Jewish pilgrims presents the greatest danger to the mosque's sanctity.

The PA, backed by the UN and other international bodies, has repeatedly reiterated its refusal to recognize the historical or religious affiliation of the Jewish people to the Temple Mount as well as the Western Wall, which it considers an area designated exclusively for Muslim worship.