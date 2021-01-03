Deadly virus strain spreading quickly in US
Fox News reports new, deadly COVID-19 strain that originated in UK has spread to 3 US states, another virus mutation to S. Africa.
Tags: Fox News Coronavirus
Coronavirus strain
