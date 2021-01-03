Health Ministry: COVID-19 mutation gaining steam

The Ministry of Health has released a statement Sunday announcing that seven new instances of the COVID-19 mutation discovered in England have been found in the Israeli cities of Bnei Brak, Givat Ze'ev, and Jerusalem.

The mutation has so far not been connected with travelling abroad - to this date, only six of thirty cases had recently been abroad.

The Ministry of Health has sent over three hundred possible specimens of this mutation for genetic sequencing, as part of the nationwide sequencing plan established by the Ministry.