Health Minister: Everyone, good or bad, needs to get vaccinated

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein responded Sunday afternoon to the report on Kan News that the millionth vaccinated person who was photographed on Friday with the prime minister in Umm al-Fahm is a released convicted murderer.

"The Prime Minister and I arrived in Umm al-Fahm, saw him get vaccinated and congratulated him," Minister Edelstein said of what happened.

He said, "I saw the report and said 'this is the best proof that we are not putting on any show'. We are not looking for a model vaccine recipient to bring out of the house and get photographed with."

"We came to the station in Umm al-Fahm. A few minutes before, the nurses there asked who was getting vaccinated and ready for the prime minister and the health minister to come to him. There was a person who agreed, so he was the millionth vaccine recipient," the minister explained.

Edelstein added, "Everyone gets vaccinated, the good, the bad, whoever was a prisoner and whoever wasn't a prisoner, the best citizen in the country and also a citizen whose friend you wouldn't want to be. Everyone needs to get vaccinated."

"So this story just proves that there is no show here and nothing fake. We do real things on the ground. I want to see everyone get vaccinated regardless of religion, race and gender, criminal past or no criminal past," Edelstein concluded.

His remarks came after Kan News reported that the person who received the millionth vaccine dose and was photographed with the Prime Minister and Health Minister is Muhammad Abd al-Wahab Jabarin, 66, from Umm al-Fahm, a convicted murderer who was released after serving a prison sentence for the murder of two people 20 years ago.