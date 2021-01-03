Bennett: This time, we will recommend Bennett for prime minister

Yamina Chairman MK Naftali Bennett attacked Netanyahu's coronavirus-related policy and emphasized that he will "recommend Bennett for prime minister" this election cycle.

In an interview with Galei Tzahal this morning, Sunday, Bennett claimed, "Netanyahu came under pressure from parties representing sectors and interests, and because of this he did not impose a differential closure in the State of Israel. All sectors are suffering from a lack of courage. Politics is being placed before substance."

He said, "If they had already adopted in March the recommendation to do tests for anyone boarding a plane to Israel - we would not even have reached the second wave, like in Taiwan or New Zealand. They do not need to pray for vaccines, because they just worked properly."

In the interview, Bennett clarified that Yamina will not recommend Netanyahu to form the government. "This time I say unequivocally - we will not recommend Netanyahu. We will recommend Bennett for prime minister."

"It's not about the trial, the thing is that lately he's been dealing with other things. Is his conduct proper? No. Was there an effort on the part of the justice system to investigate him and his associates? Yes. But the reason he has to go home is because he failed at the critical hour."

"Whoever runs to take credit for vaccines - will he also take credit for 3,300 deaths and the highest level of unemployment?"