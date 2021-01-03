Arson at Portland synagogue

Police believe that a fire which broke out at a synagogue in Portland, Oregon was the result of arson.

Rabbi Michael Cahana, the spiritual leader of Congregation Beth Israel, said that "firefighters were called in the evening to put out a fire that broke out at the entrance to the synagogue. The investigation team for the incident determined that it was an arson."

The flames apparently originated from a mason jar which was placed on the door handle Wednesday night.

White graffiti was also painted on the synagogue door. The nature of the graffiti has led investigators to believe the arsonists were likely mentally disturbed.

The vandals were "just people who happened to be there and lit a fire" and not anti-Semitic," Rabbi Cahana stated.

The Portland Police Bureau said that while there is currently no evidence that the fire was anti-Semitic, "it is nevertheless concerning that a fire might have been intentionally set near a place of worship.”