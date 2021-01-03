Edelstein: I will propose a full lockdown for two weeks

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said on Saturday night that he intends to propose to the government that a full lockdown be imposed for two weeks, in view of the increase in cases of coronavirus and the discovery of the British variant of the virus in Israel.

The Health Minister's Office said that "in the face of a significant and alarming increase in morbidity and the number of serious patients, and the discovery of mutations, Health Minister Edelstein intends to bring a government proposal for a full lockdown for a short period of two weeks. This is in light of the recommendation of the professionals of the ministry. The Minister of Health calls on all decision-makers to act responsibly and to refrain from election-related populism."

At the moment it appears that there is no majority in the Coronavirus Cabinet to approve a closure of schools.

After the conclusion of Shabbat, the Ministry of Health updated that 6,004 cases of the virus were diagnosed over the past 24 hours, with 6.1% of the tests being positive.

The number of active cases is 48,701, with 1,243 patients in hospitals and 739 of them in serious condition. The death toll in Israel from the virus stands at 3,384.

On Friday, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu criticized some of the ministers in the government and said, "Unfortunately, due to populist and political reasons, there are politicians who have prevented us from doing the tight lockdown we want to impose in order to save hundreds of lives. I call on the politicians to come to their senses and on the public to get vaccinated."