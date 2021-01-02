Large numbers of health care and frontline workers refusing COVID-19 vaccine

Forbes quoted a recent survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation that found 29% of healthcare workers hesitant to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, citing concerns related to potential side effects and a lack of faith in the government to ensure the vaccines were safe.

The paper quoted Chicago's Loretto Hospital Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Nikhila Juvvadi, saying a survey was administered in December showing 40% of hospital staff saying they would not get vaccinated, and adding to NPR "there's no transparency between pharmaceutical companies or research companies — or the government sometimes."

The Los Angeles Times Thursday said hospital and public officials in Riverside, Calif., have a surplus of unused doses after an estimated 50% of frontline workers in the county refused the vaccine.

Also, Forbes quoted the Firefighters Association president saying last month roughly 55 percent of surveyed New York Fire Department firefighters said they would not get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Fewer than half of the hospital workers at St. Elizabeth Community Hospital in Tehama County, Calif., were willing to be vaccinated, and around 20% to 40% of L.A. County's frontline workers have reportedly declined an opportunity to take the vaccine, the paper said.