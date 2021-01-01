PA claims IDF shot and critically injured a man near Hebron

Palestinian Arab media reported on Friday that a 24-year-old Palestinian Arab man was shot in the head by IDF soldiers near the village of Yatta, south of Hebron.

According to the reports, the man suffered critical injuries in the incident, which took place during a confiscation of a generator.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that during a routine operation to evacuate an illegal structure in the village of At-Tuwani, a violent riot broke out in which 150 Palestinian Arabs participated.

The IDF statement said that the rioters threw rocks at the fighters, who responded by using riot dispersal means and firing into the air.

The IDF said it is aware of the report of a Palestinian Arab who was wounded by live ammunition and that the incident is being investigated.

