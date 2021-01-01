It’s 2021, and still Waiting for Godot and Durham Report

Promises…promises. A whole year’s gone by and Godot still hasn’t shown up, and no signs of John Durham, either.

If you know Beckett’s play, well then you know how it ends. Two apparently luckless but hopeful characters, Vladimir and Estragon, keep waiting for Godot, who never arrives.

Never!

Curtains!

It’s been like that, a Big Tease, a nation on edge, waiting for the Durham Report. We were all there for the excitement, the tension, the drama, which was supposed to change everything after Super Extra Special Counsel John Durham spilled the beans. For Conservatives and Trump enthusiasts, at last, the Deliverer.

Hannity has been waiting. Watching the calendar, and then the clock, with Trump, for this messianic figure to lower the boom.

But it seems like forever, believers and Fox News regulars kept saying, and it’s getting late.

It’s coming. It’s coming.

When?

Tomorrow. Any day. Any minute. Be patient. Durham’s got the goods. He’s launched a worldwide investigation that will expose the Swamp, all the way up to Obama.

Wow. Just as we thought!

He will name names.

Naturally. Durham is known for his thoroughness.

He will prove conclusively with facts, pictures, charts, witnesses that the fix was in against Trump from Day One.

We all know this. Does he have it solid?

Don’t worry. The Report is being finalized. Just a few more touches.

That’s being conscientious all right.

Just a few more roads to travel, a few more appointments to keep.

Then?

Why then it’s kaput for the Democrats. They will have been put to shame. Their laundry of Dirty Tricks will make all the headlines, and prove them unfit for any office.

Finally, and even CNN and even the rest of the media will go with the story?

Blockbuster news like this can’t be suppressed. The truth always gets out.

I don’t think so.

Leave it to John Durham. When he talks, people listen.

Thank you, John Durham. He Da Man. Then what happens.

Biden? No shot. Trump sails in, this time winning every state, handily. Both houses of Congress fall to the GOP, needless to say.

Just a second. For that to happen, shouldn’t Mr. Durham get the goods out there BEFORE the election? Otherwise, what’s the use?

Huh?

After the election it’s too late, too late to make a difference, the wrong people in, the right people out, all because John Durham failed to deliver.

He will deliver.

We were promised on time. But here we are, 2021. Zip, and who cares anymore. The waiting’s been done. For nothing.

That’s the point. Now you are catching on.

What’s he hiding?

Now that…that is the question.

New York-based bestselling American novelist Jack Engelhard writes regularly for Arutz Sheva.

He wrote the worldwide book-to-movie bestseller “Indecent Proposal,” the authoritative newsroom epic, “The Bathsheba Deadline,” followed by his coming-of-age classics, “The Girls of Cincinnati,” and, the Holocaust-to-Montreal memoir, “Escape from Mount Moriah.” For that and his 1960s epic “The Days of the Bitter End,” contemporaries have hailed him “The last Hemingway, a writer without peer, and the conscience of us all.” Website: www.jackengelhard.com

