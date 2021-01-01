Poll: Likud 29 seats - Blue and White 0

The Blue and White party may find itself left out of the 24th Knesset, a new poll shows, after a number of party members announced their departure from the faction this week.

The poll, published by Ma’ariv Friday morning, was conducted by Panels Politics with data collected by Panel4All, with 531 respondents surveyed on December 31st.

If new elections were held today, the poll found, the Blue and White party would failed to cross the 3.25% electoral threshold, receiving just 2.6% of the vote, leaving it out of the next Knesset.

The Likud, by contrast, would remain the largest faction in the Knesset with 29 seats, a gain of three mandates in comparison to the last Panels Politics poll, released on Wednesday.

Former Likud MK Gideon Sa’ar’s New Hope party held steady at 17 seats in the poll, making it the second largest faction in the Knesset.

Yesh Atid-Telem rounds out the top three with 14 seats, up two from the previous poll.

The rightist Yamina party of Naftali Bennett is projected to win 13 seats, the same as in the previous poll, while the Joint Arab List fell by one seat, from 12 to 11 mandates.

Among the haredi factions, both Shas and United Torah Judaism would win eight seats if new elections were held today.

The new party formed by Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai, HaYisraelim (The Israelis) received eight seats in the poll, the same as in the previous survey, while Yisrael Beytenu fell from eight seats to seven.

The far-left Meretz party held steady at five seats.

Labor, Jewish Home, Gesher, Otzma Yehudit, and a new party founded by Ofer Shelah all failed to clear the electoral threshold.

The right-wing – religious bloc falls short of a majority in the poll with 58 seats, compared to 38 for the left-wing – Arab bloc, with 24 more seats going to the New Hope and Yisrael Beytenu parties, which both have refused to sit in a government with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.