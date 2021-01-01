Acquitted AMIA bombing suspect tweets: Israel kills 'kids in Palestine'

A week after being acquitted of being involved in the 1994 AMIA Jewish center bombing in Buenos Aires, an Argentine car dealer has tweeted about how Israel kills “kids in Palestine”, JTA reported on Thursday.

The man, Carlos Telleldin, had been accused of providing the van that exploded at the Jewish center, killing 85, and served 10 years in prison for his involvement.

However, in a second trial, a federal court decided “to acquit Carlos Alberto Telleldin for the facts that he was accused” without providing further explanation. Outraged Jewish Argentine institutions have vowed to appeal.

On Sunday, Telleldin wrote a cryptic tweet about his innocence.

“Some opt for fiction, others choose truth. The historical truth is reconstructed in courts for a sentence, and for the rest, I recommend reading E A poe,” he wrote, referencing the writer Edgar Allan Poe.

A day later he added, “Read, inform yourself about ignorant people who want to teach us? They want to give us lessons about morality and kill kids in Palestine.”

In his first tweet, Telleldin included an image of a book cover with the title “AMIA Case: The Great Lie.”

Several Iranian officials are wanted in Argentina for their role in the AMIA bombing, which was carried out through Iran’s proxy in Lebanon, Hezbollah. Iran denies involvement and has repeatedly rejected Argentine demands for the accused to testify.

Last year, on the 25th anniversary of the attack, Argentina designated Hezbollah as a terrorist group.

In 2012, then-Argentine President Cristina Kirchner signed a memorandum of understanding with Iran that would have established a "truth commission" to investigate the AMIA bombing.

Leaders of Argentina's Jewish community criticized the accord. An Argentine court in 2014 declared the agreement to be unconstitutional.