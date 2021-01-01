Trump: COVID-19 vaccine is a medical miracle

US President Donald Trump on Thursday posted a year-end video message to social media in which he noted his administration’s work to rapidly develop a vaccine against COVID-19 and rebuild the economy.

“We launched the largest mobilization since World War II. We transformed our factories to build tens of thousands of ventilators and millions and millions of masks virtually overnight. Nobody thought it could be done,” said Trump.

“Over and over again we were told it would be impossible to deliver a vaccine before the end of the year. All of the experts said, ‘Absolutely unthinkable, Trump is exaggerating, it can’t happen’ and we did it long before the end of the year,” he continued. “They said it would take a medical miracle and that’s exactly what it is.”

“Years from now they’ll be talking about it. They’ll be talking about this great, great thing that we did with the vaccine. A truly unprecedented, amazing medical miracle.”

The President noted that the vaccine is being shipped across the country and added, “By early next year, the vaccine will be available to every American and shortly thereafter, it will be delivered worldwide.”