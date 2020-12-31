Vandal strikes 4 Brooklyn synagogues in 1 hour

A vandal defaced four synagogues inn Brooklyn with anti-Semitic messages and broke into one of them in a single hour, the New York Daily News reported.

The Young Israel of Midwood, Kahal Darkei Noam, Khal Toras Chaim D’Flatbush and Knesses Bais Avigdor in the Midwood neighborhood were all targeted shortly after midnight on Saturday morning.

Surveillance footage showed the vandal, a light-skinned man with a black beard approach the Young Israel of Midwood wearing a blue-hoodie and black sweatshirt.

Using a red marker and a white marker, he wrote the words "pedophiles,” “thieves” and “anti-acculturation” on the synagogue walls.

The vandal then made his way to the Kahal Darkei Noam synagogue, where he broke into the building, wrote graffiti on the inner walls, damaged two cabinets, and stole $20, before striking the other two synagogues

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incidents. Police are asking the public for help in identifying the perpetrator.