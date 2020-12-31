MDA discontinues ambulance services to Judea & Samaria, northern border, Gaza envelope

Magen David Adom announced a reduction in activity starting tonight (Thursday) due to the Ministry of Health's and federal government's failure to fulfill their commitment of transferring funding for services requested by the company.

The Ministry of Health requested that MDA perform a number of supplementary services outside of its handling of the coronavirus crisis in the country including sending additional ambulances to Israel's northern border, Judea and Samaria, and Gaza envelope communities. MDA was also asked to conduct special blood count examinations in addition to its standard testing programs.

MDA representatives say that after months of unfulfilled promises and needless waiting, the funding has yet to arrive, forcing it to make substantial cuts in these areas.

The organization says it hopes the avowed funding will be transferred in the nearest future to enable it to continue providing its regular services.

"MDA will continue to provide dedicated medical care in Judea and Samaria and the northern border. The original medical centers in these areas will continue to serve local residents," read a statement by the group.