A million vaccines to arrive next week

The first shipments of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine, which were originally expected to arrive in March, are ready to go and are now expected to be delivered to Israel as early as next week, Channel 12 News reported. As many as a million vaccine doses may arrive in the coming week.

The move may mean a shortening and perhaps even the cancellation of the delay planned in the administration of first-dose vaccines in Israel which would have started in another ten days.

If the shipment does arrive next week, Israel may be able to continue to meet the target of 150,000 new vaccinations a day, in addition to the start of the administration of the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

As of this morning, 784,900 Israelis have already been vaccinated for the coronavirus, about 7.4% of the Israeli population, a figure that puts the State of Israel first in the world in terms of vaccinations per capita.

150,622 people were vaccinated in Israel yesterday, a slight decrease compared to 152,000 people who were vaccinated on Tuesday.