MDA purchases dozens of refrigerators to store COVID vaccines

This week, MDA purchased dozens of specialized refrigerators to store coronavirus vaccines. The refrigerators will allow proper storage of the vaccines in vaccination locations throughout Israel.

To date, MDA teams have vaccinated more than 45,000 civilians, and MDA plans to complete the vaccination of all residents of sheltered housing in Israel and staff in the next two weeks.

“The vaccines must be stored under strict conditions and at very specific temperatures. To do so, we purchased dozens of refrigerators which will allow MDA personnel to ensure the safety of the vaccine in every way possible”, says MDA Director General Eli Bin.