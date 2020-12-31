Police station commander accused of slapping haredi boy without reason or justification

The Department of Police Investigations in the State Attorney's Office today filed an indictment in the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court against Lev HaBira station Commander Deputy Commissioner Simon Marciano, for two counts of assault.

According to the indictment, on an October evening, Marciano commanded a police force that secured a large-scale demonstration by haredim held in haredi neighborhoods in Jerusalem, and also acted to prevent riots.

At one point the demonstration became violent and included riots, including burning trash cans, throwing stones at police, and shouting insults at them.

During the demonstration, towards midnight, Marciano began running towards a group of protesters, who were standing next to him on Shivtei Yisrael Street, and who were suspected of throwing stones at the police force. A 12-year-old boy, who was standing with the rest of the protesters at the scene, began fleeing Marciano, like most of the other protesters.

The indictment states that Marciano grabbed the minor, pushed him hard against a stone wall and as a result the minor fell to the ground. While the minor was on the ground he shout again "I didn't do anything," without resisting or taking other action, Marciano slapped him in the face, without reason or justification.

Shortly afterwards Marciano noticed a demonstrator holding a mobile phone in his hand and photographed the boy being led by another policeman. Marciano grabbed the demonstrator's back, pushed him hard and knocked him to the ground.