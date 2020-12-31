The IDF today published summary data for 2020, that show that in the Judea and Samaria sector, there was a decrease in the number of stabbing attacks and firebombings, along with a minor increase in rock throwing and a more significant increase in shooting attacks.

A significant decrease was recorded in the detection of terror funds, as last year NIS 972,560 was detected and this year only NIS 675,240. There was also a decrease in the number of arrests of terrorists along with an increase in terror incidents.

During the past civil year, 176 launches were recorded to Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip, 90 of them in open space. 80 rockets were intercepted representing a success of intercepting about 93% of the total launches to a built-up area. 38 border-crossing attempts were thwarted by IDF forces and one attack tunnel was exposed. At the same time, 12 km of the underground barrier were built and about 45 km of the border fence in Gaza were completed. About 300 targets were attacked throughout Gaza.

In the northern sector, two attempts by Hezbollah to carry out an attack on IDF soldiers were thwarted. Ten attempts to cross a fence from Lebanon to Israel were thwarted by the army. In addition, about 50 targets were attacked on the Syrian front, two explosive devices were exposed and a terror cell was thwarted on the Syrian border. Hezbollah's attack on the Syrian border was also disrupted.

The Air Force carried out 1,400 operational sorties in the combat array, over 400 sorties in the helicopter array, over 1,000 sorties in the transport array and about 35,000 operational flight hours in the unmanned aircraft array.

The farthest target reached by the Air Force and publicly known was India as part of a operation to supply medical equipment to fight coronavirus. In addition, four F35 aircraft were received by the corps.

In the sea branch, 97,336 hours of sailing were performed in the regular security system and 12,356 hours of sailing in the missile fleet. The farthest destination reached by the sea arm that can be published is Germany. In addition, the Navy received the first ship of the 'Saar 6' model - Magen Brigade.

COVID-19 was a significant part of the soldiers' lives. About a million appointments were made with physicians and about 445 online appointments with physicians. In addition, there are about 420 visits to dental mobility vehicles at outposts around the country. About 70,000 units of blood were donated by IDF soldiers.

Two holiday villages were converted to coronavirus recovery centers. At the same time, as part of Operation Brotherhood, an underground coronavirus ward was established at Rambam Hospital. The Ella Unit (Interrogators' Unit) was established within 18 days and 218,236 epidemiological investigations were completed, starting with the establishment of the Alon Headquarters, which employs about 3,000 researchers.

About 380,000 food packages from IDF Home Front Command to the public have been provided since the beginning of the plague. More than 3,000 Home Front Command reservists have been recruited to help fight the coronavirus so far this year. About 52 units of hospital staff, which provide assistance and support to the hospitals, were operated by the Home Front Command. - Over 1,400,000 calls have been handled at the Home Front Command's Citizen Information Center since the outbreak of the virus.

Another issue that has been at the center of attention is cyber defense. The Spectrum Monitoring Center carried out hundreds of operational activities to maintain IDF supremacy. The Spectrum Battalion carried out hundreds of disruptions to shoot down enemy drones. About 60 Spectrum fighters were trained, as well as 18 Spectrum researchers.

Alongside these were dozens of attacks thwarted by cyber defenders in the Defense Brigade.