Can Georgians be foolish enough to vote for hate-filled lyiing phony like Warnock?

Of course Raphael Warnock has no business running for a serious political office. Still, he certainly is allowed to try. The man is a phoney, a liar, a Jew-hater, a White-hater, messed with his wife, a man who would chant “Amen!” to those who would curse America. Still, he is allowed to seek high office, just as prominent haters in other American states have done.

The thing is, the people of other Amrican states see through the masquerades and camouflage. They reject the haters in state-wide contests. Are the people of Georgia multiple times less intelligent than the people in the rest of America? For example, a hater in Louisiana repeatedly has been rejected by that state’s voters. Are peaches and Coca-Cola more devastating to the brain that beignets and jambalaya?

I am a Jew. So I readily regard Warnock as despicable. For me, that part is personal. Anyone who hates Jews — well, howdaya expect me to feel? Indeed, a statement recently was issued by more than 1,500 Orthodox rabbis, under the aegis of the Coalition for Jewish Values, recoiling from Warnock’s years of hatred.

But Warnock does not only hate Jews. He hates Americans a great deal more.

For years Warnock would get up in church, week after week, and attack Jews in Israel, accusing them of horrific things that have no relationship to reality. It was safe for him to do so. He was preaching in a Black church. Jews don’t attend Black churches in any particular numbers, if at all, so there is nowhere safer to beat up on Jews.

Compare us to Nazis — who is going to take umbrage? Tell a Black audience that Jews in Israel are like those who imposed Apartheid against Blacks in South Africa. Who will stand and exclaim: “You are a liar!” In a room where even Waldo will not be found, it is safe to slander Jews and Israel. So, with no Jews in the church to bear witness to truth, this anti-Semite compared the Prime Minister of Israel to . . . former Alabama Governor George Wallace, the ultimate racist encountered by Blacks in southern segregationist states like Georgia and adjacent Alabama.

Warnock used his Black church pulpit for years to attack Jews, to attack Israel. Who can know or gauge how many truly decent, kind-hearted Black Americans in Georgia have been converted for life into Jew-haters by this evil man? Preachers carry enormous influence.

In between attacking Jews, this despicable hater attacked all the other targets that the Reverend Jeremiah Wright aimed at. Warnock was an unabashed acolyte — a hassid, so to speak, a starry-eyed disciple — of the Reverend Jeremiah Wright. Warnock invited the Reverend Wright to his church to spew his hatred there. What was it that made Wright famous? Perhaps it was this:

“No no no, not God bless America, God damn America. That’s in the Bible, for killing innocent people: God damn America for treating her citizens as less than human. God damn America as long as she tries to act like she is God and she is supreme.”

(I do not hyphenate the Holy Name of G-d when quoting Wright because his words are blasphemy and delusionally imagine an understanding of the G-d of Abraham, Isaac, and Israel.)

Warnock was asked 2008 about that speech, and he said: “We celebrate Rev. Wright in the same way that we celebrate the truth-telling tradition of the Black church, which when preachers tell the truth, very often it makes people uncomfortable.” He added that Wright is a “preacher and a prophet.”

Understand how bad Jeremiah Wright is. He is so bad, so evil, so despicable that Obama, for years a member of Wright’s wrong church, when running for President, broke off all contact with Wright. Obama turned left on Wright. Obama disowned Wright, essentially saying: “Wright? What Wright? Oh, the Wright that married Michelle and me? Oh, that Wright. Well, I never heard of him. And, by the way, if you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor — and if you like your health plan, you can keep your health plan.”

For years Warnock has been another Wright — and two Wrights make a big Wrong.

Warnock’s mentor, Jeremiah Wright, is the same “Preacher and Prophet” who blamed “Them Jews” for dividing him from Obama:

"Them Jews ain't going to let him [Obama] talk to me. I told my baby daughter that he'll talk to me in five years when he's a lame duck, or in eight years when he's out of office. . . . They [Them Jews] will not let him to talk to somebody who calls a spade what it is. . . .”

Are the people of Georgia no better than this? Is Warnock the best that Georgia can send to Washington? Has Georgia advanced so little since Leo Frank was lynched and murdered there in 1915? Can they really consider voting for such a hater to be a United States Senator?

We soon shall see.

Plain and simple, Raphael Warnock is despicable. He was arrested in 2002 for obstructing a police investigation into alleged child abuse at a church camp in Maryland. He has preached that Brexit is “ethnocentrism and hate.” He preached that America “must ‘repent for its worship of whiteness.’ ” His then-wife told the cops that he is a phoney, an “actor.”

He signed onto a letter attacking Israel for having soldiers stationed in Judea and Samaria to protect against Arab terrorist attacks on Jewish civilians. (Two weeks ago, by the way, a Jewish woman in her early 50’s was murdered by an Arab terrorist while hiking in a beautiful forest in Samaria.) After Arab terrorists murdered approximately 1,000 Israelis and wounded 5,000 from 2001-2004, Israel finally built a protective barrier to keep out terrorists. In a 2018 sermon, Warnock lyingly said: “We saw the government of Israel shoot down unarmed Palestinian sisters and brothers like birds of prey. . . . It is wrong to shoot down God’s children like they don’t matter at all. And it’s no more anti-Semitic for me to say that than it is anti-white for me to say that Black lives matter.”

Well, actually: No, no, no. That simply is Wright talking through Warnock’s corrupt lips. I have visited in Israel, and I have lived in Israel. Warnock’s words are Hitler-quality language, accusing the only majority-Jewish country in the world of shooting down others unlike them as “birds of prey.” It just is not true. It is a pure lie. He is such a liar. But how to prove a negative? If I accuse you, the reader, of being a pedophile, how do you prove you are not? Consider the stench that remains from the lies spoken against Justice Brett Kavanaugh. How do you prove a negative? How does Israel prove that it does not shoot down G-d’s children “like they don’t matter at all”? For that matter, how does Warnock prove that he does not “shoot down G-d’s children [as though] they don’t matter at all”?

If Warnock actually cared about Arab lives, would he not be as agitated over the endless Sunni-Shiite internecine wars? Would he not praise Israel for putting her own soldiers’ and police officers’ lives at risk as they attempt to persuade their Arab citizens — all of whom in truth have full equal rights — to take COVID precautions and to line up for vaccines?

Warnock hates the people whom Jeremiah Wright hates: Them Jews, Them Whites who support Brexit, Them Whites and Asians and Hispanics and Others who do not line up behind the mendaciously named “Black Lives Matter.” (Notice, by the way, how little we now hear about “systemic racism” and “Black Lives Matter,” now that the American Presidential election has taken place. Surprised?)

We know from his years of preaching hate against Israel in his Black church, where there were no Jews in the crowd, where Warnock stands on that one. But now that he is running for statewide office, which means needing to reach out to Jewish voters in Georgia and more importantly to Jewish donors in Hollywood and elsewhere outside Georgia, he suddenly has switched his tune and says that he does not really hate Israel all that much, is not really anti-Semitic. Yeah, right. And America’s lost assimilated leftist Jews — you can find their faces on Bernie Sanders bumper stickers alongside those of Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, on Ben & Jerry’s ice cream containers, and throughout Hollywood and much of the non-Orthoroc community — are stupid enough to fork over their money.

It is reminiscent of Lenin saying that capitalists will sell you the rope you will use to hang them: Left-wing American Jews lining up to help elect the people who will bring about their children’s undoing.

And in precisely the exact-same way, as he tells other Georgia voters that, well, he does not really support the hate teachings of the Rev. Jeremiah Wright, we know that Warnock laid his cards out on the table for years while preaching to his flock. He has been bashing on Whites for years, outside our range of hearing. America “must repent its worship of Whiteness”? Yet now he would sucker Whites and non-Whites who love America, telling them that he really never meant what he was preaching from his church pulpit. No less than he is a virulent anti-Semite when not asking Jews for their money, he is a race baiter and hater.

We know from years of his own teaching and preaching of hate, from the pulpit of his church, when he thought no one outside the assemblage was listening or would hear, what is in this man’s evil soul. He is evil, morally corrupt, and despicable.