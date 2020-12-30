Poll: Sa'ar can form coalition without Netanyahu

New Hope chairman Gideon Sa'ar would be able to form a coalition without the Likud party even though the Likud would beat New Hope by 10 seats if elections were held today, according to a new poll published by Kan News Wednesday night.

The poll found the Likud winning the most seats with 28, while New Hope would finish second with 18 seats and Yamina would place third with 14 seats. Yesh Atid-Telem would receive 13 seats, while the Joint Arab List would receive 11 seats and the new party founded by Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai would receive eight seats.

Shas would receive eight seats, United Torah Judaism seven seats, Yisrael Beyteinu five seats, Blue and White four seats, and Meretz four seats.

With these numbers, Sa'ar could potentially form a coalition with the anti-Netanyahu parties only if he receives the cooperation of Yamina. Binyamin Netanyahu would fall short of the 61 seats needed to form a coalition with the Likud and haredi parties even with Yamina's support.

When asked who is most suitable to be prime minister, 41% answered that they would prefer Binyamin Netanyahu and 33% that they would prefer Gideon Sa'ar.

In addition, according to the poll, if Yamina disintegrates - and the New Right and the National Union run separately with Bezalel Smotrich running with Itamar Ben Gvir, the New Right would win 12 seats and the National Union would not pass the electoral threshold.

In another scenario in which Ron Huldai joins Yair Lapid, the Yesh Atid-Israelis list would win 21 seats and become the second largest faction. In such a scenario, Meretz would not pass the electoral threshold and a coalition without Netanyahu, consisting of Sa;ar, Lapid, Bennett, Huldai, Liberman and Gantz, could be formed with 65 seats.