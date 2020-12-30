Loaded gun found in man's carry-on at JFK Airport

A Brooklyn man was arrested Wednesday after fleeing from TSA agents at JFK International Airport in New York after a loaded gun was found in his carry-on luggage on Monday.

TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said the agency tracked down the man since he left behind his luggage, including his ID and passport, when he fled.

“Fleeing the checkpoint does this man no good,” said John Bambury, the TSA Federal Security Director at JFK Airport airport. “It was foolish of him to run. We know who he is and he now faces a stiff financial federal civil penalty.”

The man was reportedly attempting to board a flight to Atlanta.

It is legal to carry unloaded guns in checked luggage in America if they are kept in a locked case. Carrying a loaded gun carries a fine of $4,100 for the first offence, and there re additional penalties for carrying a gun in a carry-on bag.