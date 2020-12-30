Pro-Israel Israeli Arab activist Yoseph Haddad joins i24NEWS

An Israeli-Arab IDF veteran has been chosen to represent i24NEWS Arabic, the outlet announced Wednesday.

Thirty-three-year-old Yoseph Haddad was tapped to represent the channel, i24NEWS revealed Wednesday.

"Introducing Yoseph Haddad", i24News wrote, "the new face of i24NEWS Arabic".

"Haddad works to bridge gaps between the Arab sector of Israeli society with Israeli society as a whole", they added, "We will be highlighting unique stories in English and Arabic from around Israel. Stay tuned!"

Born in Haifa but raised in Nazareth, Haddad is a member of Israel's Christian Arab community.

He enlisted in the IDF at the age of 18, and served in the Golani Brigade, where he completed an officer training course.

Haddad was wounded during the 2006 Second Lebanon War, suffering serious wounds across his face and torso, and suffering a severed leg. While doctors managed to reattach his leg, Haddad was forced to endure a lengthy rehabilitation process.

After his long physical rehabilitation process, Haddad became a public advocate for Israel, establishing the "Vouch For Each Other" organization, which works to integrate Israeli Arabs into Israeli society.