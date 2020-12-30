GOP Congressman-elect dies from COVID days before taking office

Luke Letlow, an incoming Republican member of the US House of Representatives from Louisiana, died on Tuesday night from complications related to COVID-19 only days before being sworn into office. He was 41.

Letlow spokesman Andrew Bautsch confirmed the congressman-elect’s death at Ochsner-LSU Health Shreveport, according to The Associated Press.

“The family appreciates the numerous prayers and support over the past days but asks for privacy during this difficult and unexpected time. A statement from the family along with funeral arrangements will be announced at a later time,” the spokesman said.

Letlow, who was set to take office in January, was admitted to a Monroe hospital on December 19 after testing positive for the coronavirus disease. He was later transferred to the Shreveport facility and placed in intensive care.

He was elected in a December runoff election for the 5th District US House seat representing central and northeastern regions of Louisiana, including the cities of Monroe and Alexandria.

Letlow is survived by his wife, Julia Barnhill Letlow, and two children.