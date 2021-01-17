Judea & Samaria Jewish population on the rise

Every January, for the last eleven years, former Member of Knesset Yaakov “Ketzaleh” Katz has published the Judea and Samaria Jewish Population Statistics Report, based on the population registry of Israel’s Ministry of the Interior. The report reveals tremendous population growth over the last decade, currently totaling almost half a million Jewish residents in the region.

Ketzaleh himself has already seen the 2020 data, and has shared that the Jewish population in Judea and Samaria has increased by over 17% in the last five years alone. The data is currently being processed into a complete population breakdown by town and regional bloc, and will include comparisons for each town from previous years. The report is expected to be released by the end of January.

Bet El Institutions offers the complete report for free in PDF format upon subscription to their mailing list at WestBankJewishPopulationStats.com.

The newsletter aggregates news stories, thought pieces, and statements by global leaders that support the conclusion that the Two-state Solution is no longer viable, in part due to the immense population growth of the Jewish communities in the West Bank.

