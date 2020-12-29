Horgan family: We'll turn the forest into center for pilgrimage

Click here to support Esther Horgan's family's initiative

The family of Esther Horgan seeks to launch an operation to strengthen the heritage of hikes and field trips in the area where the mother of the family was murdered a few days ago.

"The degenerate who murdered my mother wanted to scare us," says her daughter, Odelia, "so we'll be afraid to go out into the woods, so we'll shrink into ourselves. Our way is to go out into nature, to walk, to breathe."

Binyamin, the husband of the late Esther, adds: "It's important to us as a family that this beautiful place - where she often went for both physical and internal activities of spiritual empowerment and to absorb the energies from nature and the fresh air of Samaria - that more people know this place and enjoy it."

באדיבות המשפחה משפחתה של אסתר הורגן הי"ד מטיילת ביער שבו נרצחה

Betzalel, the son, points out that the place where Esther was murdered is already used as a center for trips and tours for area residents, but now the family wants to leverage the place into a pilgrimage site to soak up what nature has to offer in this special place.

"We want to show everyone that this is not a dangerous and scary place to hang out. This is a place where small children walked around that day, and we want more families and children to come," says Odelia and father, Binyamin, adding that the family is now mobilizing to raise financial resources for the nature reserve as well as adding accessibility routes for families who arrive for physical and spiritual empowerment.

"We're going out to mobilize the masses so we can develop the park, place infrastructure, lighting, organized parking, so everyone can have a pleasant and fun time there, just as it was fun for Mom," Betzalel said.

Click here to support Esther Horgan's family's initiative