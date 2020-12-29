Gal Gadot trolled on social media for IDF service

Israeli actress Gal Gadot is being targeted on social media networks for her service in the IDF, as well as social media posts she published on Israel’s 2014 war with the Hamas terrorist organization.

The 35-year-old Wonder Woman star, whose follow up film Wonder Woman 1984 debuted in the US last Friday, faced criticism online following the sequel’s release, with anti-Israel social media users accusing Gadot of being a “war criminal”.

In a spate of negative posts which flooded social media outlets following Wonder Woman 1984’s release Friday, Gadot was slammed for having served in the IDF, along with comments she made backing the IDF during the summer 2014 war with Hamas.

“Gal Gadot is a zionist and the only wonder that woman holds is to be a war criminal and an American superhero character at the same time,” one user quipped.

“There’s a scene in this movie where Diana saves a group of Arabic children from an incoming missile and you can’t convince me that wasn’t only put in the movie by Gal Gadot’s publicist to convince people she’s not a war criminal,” another user wrote.

Gadot, a native-born Israeli, was drafted into the IDF at the age of 19. She served two years in the army, working as a combat fitness instructor.

In 2014, Gadot published a Facebook comment in support of Israeli soldiers serving during Operation Protective Edge in the Gaza Strip.

“I am sending my love and prayers to my fellow Israeli citizens. Especially to all the boys and girls who are risking their lives protecting my country against the horrific acts conducted by Hamas, who are hiding like cowards behind women and children… We shall overcome!!! Shabbat Shalom!”

Her service in and support of the IDF led to calls across the Arab world to boycott the 2017 Wonder Woman film, with Qatar banning the movie entirely.