Health Minister: We have more people vaccinated than infected

More than 115,000 people received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine over the past 24 hours, Israel’s Health Ministry announced Tuesday morning.

According to data released by the Health Ministry the total number of people who have received the first dose of the two-dose vaccine is now roughly 495,000.

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein (Likud) hailed the large number of vaccinations, noting that the number of people who have received the first dose now exceeds the total number of cases of the coronavirus diagnosed during the pandemic.

“More vaccinated people than patients: Yesterday we vaccinated more than 115,000 citizens. In total more than 495,000 people have been vaccinated thus far. During the nine days of vaccinations we’ve vaccinated more people than the total number infected during the pandemic. Not for nothing are we the leading country in the world in terms of vaccinations. We will continue to vaccinate Israel.”

Speaking with Galei Tzahal Tuesday morning, Deputy Health Minister Yoav Kish (Likud) denied claims of shortages of the coronavirus vaccine.

“There could be problems in terms of the distribution of the vaccines to clinics in isolated cases, but there is no shortage. In the coming weeks we will vaccinate the entire at-risk population.”