Diaspora Minister: What is UN's obsession with Israel if not anti-Semitism?

Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevich accused the United Nations of anti-Semitism following a report by UN Watch that the UN General Assembly condemned Israel three times as often as the rest of the world combined in 2020.

"Even in 2020, a year of unprecedented health and economic crisis around the world, the UN has once again devoted time and effort to condemning the State of Israel," Yankelevich stated.

"Out of 23 decisions made in the past year, the State of Israel has been condemned 17 times. By comparison, Iran and North Korea have been condemned only once.

"According to the IHRA's definition of anti-Semitism, which the UN envoy himself recommended last year, "applying double standards to Israel" is an example of contemporary anti-Semitism. This is absurd: the UN calls on other countries to adopt the IHRA definition, but does not adopt it itself!

"The UN was founded after the Holocaust and with the aim of preventing a future Holocaust, but it continues to be an international example of the obsessive bias against the State of Israel - what is it if not anti-Semitism?" she asked.

Last week, UN Watch reported that the UN General Assembly had condemned Israel 17 times throughout 2020, while condemning other countries only six times.

“The UN’s assault on Israel with a torrent of one-sided resolutions is surreal,” said UN Watch director Hillel Neuer. "It’s absurd that in the year 2020, out of a total 23 of UN General Assembly resolutions that criticize countries, 17 of them—more than 70 percent—were focused on one single country: Israel. Make no mistake: the purpose of the lopsided condemnations is to demonize the Jewish state."