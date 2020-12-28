Israel has highest vaccination rate in the world

Israel is currently leading the world in coronavirus vaccinations per capita, according to a new report by Our World in Data.

The report found that Israel has administered a vaccine dose to 4.37% of the population, leading the next-highest ranked country by over a full percentage point.

Bahrain is second with 3.15% of the population having received a coronavirus vaccine dose. The UK is third with 1.18%, and the US is fourth with 0.56%.

In terms of total vaccines administered, Israel ranks fourth behind the United States, China, and the UK.

Israel began its vaccination campaign on December 20, earlier than most other countries. Health Minister announced earlier Monday that Israel had provided vaccines to 380,000 citizens so far, out of a population of about 8,655,000.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu reacted with pride to the report.

"Today as well, Israel is ranked as the world champion in vaccines. Together we will be the first to emerge from the corona, return to life and open up our economy," Netanyahu wrote on Twitter.

The Our World in Data report only tracks the first dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine which has been used by Israel, as the vaccination campaign has not reached the point where citizens can begin receiving the second dose. The vaccine only achieves its full effect after the second dose is administered 21 days after the first dose.